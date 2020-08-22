Advertisement

Davenport police responding to crime scene on Harrison Street

Davenport police say they are responding to an active crime scene at apartments near West 65th Street and North Harrison Street.
Davenport police say they are responding to an active crime scene at apartments near West 65th Street and North Harrison Street.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police say they are responding to an active crime scene at an apartment complex near West 65th Street and North Harrison Street. TV6 viewers say they saw the scene start around 7:30 A.M. and caution tape is up at the apartments.

Officials say there is no imminent threat to the public.

This is an ongoing story, check back for more updates.

