House fire in Bettendorf under investigation

No one was injured in the fire, according to the Bettendorf Fire Dept.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - An investigation is underway following a fire in the 1200 block of Devil’s Glen Road, according to the Bettendorf Fire Department. The Department says they responded to the fire at 1:40 p.m. Saturday and remained on scene for nearly three hours. Bettendorf Fire says no one was injured.

Crews from Davenport, Riverdale, Rock Island Arsenal, and Bettendorf responded to the scene along with Bettendorf Police and EMS, according to the Bettendorf Fire Department.

We will continue to update this article with any new information from the Bettendorf Fire Department on the investigation.

TV-6 was at the scene of the fire.

