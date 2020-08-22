Illinois announces 2,300+ cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Illinois on Saturday announced 2,356 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total to 218,285 cases and 7,874 deaths.

Officials with the Illinois Dept. of Public Health say within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,766 specimens for a total of 3,649,685. According to Johns Hopkins, the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 15 – August 21 is 4.3%.

As of Friday night, 1,488 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 322 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The recovery rate is at 95%.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.