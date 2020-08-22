Advertisement

Illinois announces 2,300+ cases of COVID-19

The state also has 17 new deaths related to the virus
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Illinois on Saturday announced 2,356 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total to 218,285 cases and 7,874 deaths.

Officials with the Illinois Dept. of Public Health say within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,766 specimens for a total of 3,649,685. According to Johns Hopkins, the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 15 – August 21 is 4.3%.

As of Friday night, 1,488 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 322 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The recovery rate is at 95%.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website.  Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions.  IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.  For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa officials announce 843 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
That brings the statewide total of confirmed cases to 55,496 cases and 1,030 deaths.

News

Davenport police responding to crime scene on Harrison Street

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Davenport police say they are responding to an active crime scene at apartments near West 65th Street and North Harrison Street.

Back To School

East Moline School District sends 4 classrooms home due to COVID-19 symptoms

Updated: 17 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Visitation set for QC doctor and fiancé killed in boat crash

Updated: 17 hours ago

Latest News

News

19th Street southbound from 7th Avenue reopens after semi tanker overturns in Moline

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Pleasant Valley prepares for first day of school

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
The District's first day of school is set for August 24

News

Andalusia woman wins $1,000 from Wheel of Fortune to donate to River Bend Foodbank

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
She won $1,000 for herself and an additional $1,000 for the River Bend Food Bank.

News

Visitation set for QC doctor and fiancé killed in boat crash

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Dr. Anita Pinc and her fiance, Craig Verbeke, both died after being injured in a boat collision.

Crime

Police: Fort Madison stabbing suspect turns himself in

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police identified the suspect as Joseph Howard Orr, 39, of Fort Madison.

News

19th Street southbound from 7th Avenue reopens after semi tanker overturned in Moline

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose and Talya Faggart
Police ask drivers to use alternate routes.