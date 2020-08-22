Iowa high school football season is officially underway

ELDON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Columbus Wildcats became the first team in the KWQC viewing area to begin the 2020 football season. The Cats traveled to face the Cardinal Comets in a week 0 matchup in Eldon, Iowa. Columbus fell behind early in this contest and never could climb back into the game. Columbus falls to 0-1 after a 63-26 loss. The Wildcats will be home against Louisa-Muscatine for their second game of the season.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.