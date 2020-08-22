Advertisement

Iowa officials announce 843 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 843 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total of confirmed cases to 55,496 cases and 1,030 deaths. The website reports the data in real-time.

The website on Saturday morning showed a positivity rate of 9.4 percent since the state started tracking the data, that’s up from 9.3% on Friday morning.

The website also showed 43,362 have recovered and 591,016 were tested.

In Scott County, 33 more coronavirus cases were reported. That brings the county’s total to 1,972. One more death was reported, for a total of 18.

