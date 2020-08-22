Pleasant Valley prepares for first day of school

RIVERDALE, Iowa (KWQC) -”Back on March 13th when we first went into it, I never would have believed that it would have lasted this long, so that’s kind of been the surprising factor of the whole thing,” said Pleasant Valley Superintendent Brian Strusz.

Over five months into the pandemic and Pleasant Valley Community Schools are set to begin their school year on their terms. They’ll be the first public school to begin classes in Scott County on Monday, August 24, alongside Bettendorf. Strusz has three objectives for the school year.

“We’ve had three goals the first was to offer a high quality educational experience for our kids, number two make sure staff are safe and students are safe, and the third one was, when we open schools, that we stay open, we don’t want to be shutting down,” said Strusz.

Davenport, Rockridge, Burlington, and West Burlington schools have all altered their initial first day of school plans. Strusz declined to answer for now whether the same could happen for PV.

“Great question but we just can’t answer it today, we will wait and see where that goes,” said Strusz.

The district currently has a 17-page FAQ that goes over the back to school protocols.

