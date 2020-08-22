Advertisement

Police: Fort Madison stabbing suspect turns himself in

By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Fort Madison Police Department says the suspect of a stabbing that occurred Wednesday night has turned himself in and has been taken into custody.

According to a media release, the suspect has been identified as Joseph Howard Orr, 39, of Fort Madison.

Police say the stabbing occurred around 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Avenue F and Fourth Street in Fort Madison.

According to police, Orr stabbed a 24-year-old family member Chance Lee Colyer in the forearm.

Arrest warrants had been issued for multiple charges including: willful injury, carrying weapons, harassment and criminal mischief. 

Police say Orr is being held on a $20,000 cash bail pending arraignment in Lee County District Court.

Colyer remains hospitalized with a serious, but non-life-threatening injury. 

The investigation is ongoing into this incident.

