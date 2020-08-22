Advertisement

Warm Sunshine For Your Saturday

Temperatures and Humidity On The Rise This Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - High pressure will keep things sunny and bright for much of the weekend. Look for highs reaching the middle to upper 80′s this afternoon. A weak disturbance could produce a slight chance for showers or thunderstorms early Sunday morning. Sunshine returns by afternoon, along with a few pop up storms possible. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 80′s. The warm up (and increased humidity) continues into the work week, with highs hitting the upper 80′s to lower 90′s through the period.

TODAY: Warm sunshine. High: 87°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 62°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A slight chance for morning showers. Mostly sunny and warm. Pop up storms possible by afternoon. High: 88°.

