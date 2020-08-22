Visitation set for QC doctor and fiancé killed in boat crash

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Visitation has been set for a Quad City doctor who died in a boating accident that also took the life of her fiance.

Dr. Anita Pinc was a well-known obgyn who practiced at The Group. She and her fiance, Craig Verbeke, both of Moline, both died after being injured in a boat collision Sunday night on the Mississippi River in LeClaire.

Family members tell TV6 the crash also took the life of the family black lab named Lilli.

Pinc and Verbeke were avid travelers and were engaged to be married next July.

Another person on the other boat involved in the collision had minor injuries.

The Iowa DNR is investigating and wants to hear from anyone who may have video footage or information about what happened.

Visitation for long-term friends will be held on Monday at Runge Mortuary in Davenport.

The family asks all patients of Dr. Pinc to pay their respects to her at The Group.

