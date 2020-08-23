Aid available to immigrant families affected by COVID-19

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Immigrant families can apply for financial assistance and relief. Those eligible can get a $1,000 debit card to help with expenses if they are uneligible to receive stimulus checks, unemployment, or public benefits.

Applications are available through the Esperanza Center’s COVID Immigrant Family Support Program. It’s open to Illinois residents. Applications are available by calling (309) 732-0047, emailing legalassistance@esperanzaqc.com, or messaging through Facebook Messenger (@ELACQC), WhatsApp (309.732.0044), or Google Voice (563.949.1523).

