Drive-thru food giveaway available for QC Veterans

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The QC Outreach Center will be handing out food baskets to Quad City Veterans from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2720 West Locust St in Davenport.

The boxes will include dairy, vegetables, meat, and bread. The event is in conjunction with “Farm to Family” through Riverbend Foodbank. UnityPoint Health and Hyvee will also be participating in the event.

You must be registered with the Outreach Center and have your card with you to receive a basket. If you don’t have one, you can call to register at 563-529-4782.

