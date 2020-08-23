Advertisement

Drying to Start the Week

Increasing Heat and Humidity This Week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Any rain chances that we have tonight will be in our eastern most counties. The heat and humidity will be staying around with highs in the low to mid 90s expected through Thursday. Mornings will start warmer as well with upper 60s to low 70s. Rain will not be able to give us relief soon enough as we're not expecting any until Friday. Heat index readings to start the work week could near the triple digits each afternoon. Remember to limit outdoor time and to keep hydrated while outside!

TONIGHT: Skies becoming mostly clear. Low: 69°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 93°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Warmer. Low: 70°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures This Afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

More heat and Humidity Ahead

Updated: 6 hours ago
Heat and humidity will be the main concerns over the next several days as temperatures rise into the lower to middle 90’s. For the most part, conditions look to remain rain-free through the week, but heat index readings could top the century mark in some locations.

Forecast

Some Stormy Weather This Morning

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
AM showers and storms, then warm & muggy this afternoon. High near the 90 degree mark.

Latest News

Forecast

Rain Chances Sunday

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast 08-22-2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
Rain chances Sunday, heat is on the way.

Forecast

Rain Chances Sunday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Warm Sunshine For Your Saturday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT
High pressure will keep things sunny and bright this morning, but some of us could see a few showers and storms, mainly in our northern counties

Forecast

Sunny With Mid 80s Saturday.

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast