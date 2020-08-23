Drying to Start the Week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Any rain chances that we have tonight will be in our eastern most counties. The heat and humidity will be staying around with highs in the low to mid 90s expected through Thursday. Mornings will start warmer as well with upper 60s to low 70s. Rain will not be able to give us relief soon enough as we're not expecting any until Friday. Heat index readings to start the work week could near the triple digits each afternoon. Remember to limit outdoor time and to keep hydrated while outside!

TONIGHT: Skies becoming mostly clear. Low: 69°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 93°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Warmer. Low: 70°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

