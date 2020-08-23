Emergency mortgage assistance available for Illinois residents
Illinois (KWQC) - The Illinois Housing Department Authority will open applications on Monday, August 23 for their Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program. The program is designed to provide Illinois homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic who are behind on their mortgage with up to $15,000 in mortgage assistance. If selected, the grant will be paid directly to their mortgage servicer. You can apply online.
The portal is scheduled to be open until September 4 and may close early due to anticipated high volume. A submitted application is not a guarantee of assistance. Applications will be accepted by a third-party randomization service, not first-come, first-serve.
Qualifications:
- Household combined adjusted gross income must be under $100,920 for those living outside Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, Grundy, Kendall, and McClean County.
- The property must be the applicant's primary residence.
- The mortgage balance is $425,000 or less than 1st lien/mortgage position.
- A past due balance or a forbearance balance that began sometime on or after March 1, 2020.
- The total past due must carry a balance, and be less than $15,000.
- The loan cannot be a reverse mortgage.
Before starting, it’s recommended the applicant have:
- A valid email address.
- Mortgage servicer’s full name and address for payment.
- Mortgage loan number/ account number.
- Image or electronic copy of the mortgage statement ready to upload online.
- Image or electronic copy of Federal 2019 tax return ready for all borrowers listed on the mortgage (first page of tax return only).
- A government-issued ID.
Illinois residents looking for rental assistance can apply until August 28 by clicking here.
