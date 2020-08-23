Emergency mortgage assistance available for Illinois residents

Illinois (KWQC) - The Illinois Housing Department Authority will open applications on Monday, August 23 for their Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program. The program is designed to provide Illinois homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic who are behind on their mortgage with up to $15,000 in mortgage assistance. If selected, the grant will be paid directly to their mortgage servicer. You can apply online.

The portal is scheduled to be open until September 4 and may close early due to anticipated high volume. A submitted application is not a guarantee of assistance. Applications will be accepted by a third-party randomization service, not first-come, first-serve.

Qualifications:

Household combined adjusted gross income must be under $100,920 for those living outside Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, Grundy, Kendall, and McClean County.

The property must be the applicant's primary residence.

The mortgage balance is $425,000 or less than 1st lien/mortgage position.

A past due balance or a forbearance balance that began sometime on or after March 1, 2020.

The total past due must carry a balance, and be less than $15,000.

The loan cannot be a reverse mortgage.

Before starting, it’s recommended the applicant have:

A valid email address.

Mortgage servicer’s full name and address for payment.

Mortgage loan number/ account number.

Image or electronic copy of the mortgage statement ready to upload online.

Image or electronic copy of Federal 2019 tax return ready for all borrowers listed on the mortgage (first page of tax return only).

A government-issued ID.

Illinois residents looking for rental assistance can apply until August 28 by clicking here.

