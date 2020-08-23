House fire on Dixwell Street under investigation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Fire Department responded to a call of a fire in a home at 10:11 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, officials found a fire in the back room and put it out “fairly quickly” according to the Fire Department.

The family was home at the time, they were not injured. Two cats and a dog were rescued.

A viewer on scene tells TV6 they saw flames coming out of the house. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

