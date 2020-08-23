Advertisement

Illinois officials announce 1,893 new cases, 6 deaths

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,893 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 6 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths include:

  • Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
  • Iroquois County: 1 male 60s

As of Sunday, IDPH is reporting a total of 220,178 cases, including 7,880 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

