Iowa officials announce 617 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 617 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total of confirmed cases to 56,113 cases and 1,034 deaths. The website reports the data in real-time.

The website on Sunday morning showed a positivity rate of 9.4 percent since the state started tracking the data.

The website also showed 43,485 have recovered and 595,279 were tested.

In Scott County, 22 more coronavirus cases were reported. That brings the county’s total to 1,994. There are a total of 18 deaths. 1,518 recoveries are reported in the county.

