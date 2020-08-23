Advertisement

Maquoketa with a strong showing in their preseason scrimmage

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - The Maquoketa Cardinals started the scrimmage with a long bomb and continued to play impressive football on both sides of the ball during their annual Sports Drink Scrimmage. The Cardinals finished last season with a record of 4-5 playing in Class 3A. This season, Maquoketa drops down to 2A, which means new opponents and new expectations. The Cardinals will open their season in week 1 against a familiar opponent though, when they travel to face “that team down south,” the Central De Witt Sabers.

