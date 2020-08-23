Advertisement

QCA Latino organizations donate supplies to Cedar Rapids relief

Hola America, one of the groups that hosted the drive says they collected 2 and a half trucks full of supplies!
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 2-day essential supplies drive for Cedar Rapids victims of the Derecho storm hosted by QCA Latino groups had a large turn-out. Hola America, one of the groups that hosted the drive says they collected 2 and a half trucks full of supplies! The drive was dedicated to immigrants and refugees who need extra support. Organizers say that the population especially is lacking resources if they do not speak or understand English.

Pat Fennelly donated toilet paper and feminine hygiene products on Thursday morning. Fennelly says, "many of us have resources so we don't really need that kind of help. But it looked like people over there are pretty much without resources."

LULAC Councils of Davenport, Moline, and Muscatine along with Mercado on Fifth and Hola America partnered up to help those in our surrounding community. “A lot of people are suffering from that. They have lost power, they’ve lost belongings and it’s important that as a community we think not just of the Quad Cities but of the region and reach out. It’s important to help others,” says Jazmin Newton, President of Lulac Council 10. 

Newton says if you’d like to donate, you can make a check out to LULAC Cedar Rapids or donate gift cards.

