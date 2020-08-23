Advertisement

Rain Chances Sunday

Temperatures and Humidity On The Rise This Week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Northwestern counties have a chance to see rain before midnight as isolated storms track through. Overnight showers are expected to develop in the area, with more in the afternoon. Expect only minor relief from the rain because the heat will still be on. A ridge to the west will keep moving east toward us and we will see highs in the upper 80s Sunday with low 90s Monday into most of the work week. It will feel humid starting tomorrow and will continue into most of the week. Mornings are about to get warmer too with lows nearing 70. Be prepared to deal with the heat this week.

TONIGHT: Isolated storms possible overnight. Low: 66°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A chance for morning showers, early afternoon storms. High: 90°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Warm. Low: 70°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

