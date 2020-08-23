Advertisement

Rock Island Parks and Recreation hold movie night

The Parks and Rec. Dept. says tonight's event was held due to past success
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A drive-in movie was held at the Campbell Sports complex Saturday night in Rock Island. Staff were on scene to direct vehicles to their spot and keep everyone six feet apart.

Everyone who attended was asked to remain in their vehicles during the movie. In true drive-in fashion, a mobile concession stand was also available to bring home the experience.

“This is kind of a nice treat to get out of the house and still be able to, see a movie, even though you can see it in your home, but it’s just a nice treat to be able to get out,” said Rock Island resident Lindsey Russell.

