Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Skies are starting to clear out across much of the region, but we’ll keep a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the picture this afternoon, with highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Heat and humidity will be the main concerns over the next several days as temperatures rise into the lower to middle 90′s. For the most part, conditions look to remain rain-free through the week, but heat index readings could top the century mark in some locations. If they do reach dangerous levels, we may be looking at a possible First Alert Day (or Days). Stay tuned for further updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for an isolated shower and thunderstorm. High: 90°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy overnight. Low: 67°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 92°. Heat index: Mid 90′s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.