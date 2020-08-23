Vehicle crashes into East Moline home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - East Moline Police say a vehicle crashed into a home near the intersection of Oaklawn Avenue and 7th Street on Saturday around 9:17 p.m.

The crash “caused major damage to the residence” but officials say no one inside the home was injured. The driver was removed from the vehicle by emergency personnel and was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned the vehicle had been stolen recently. Charges are pending on 39-year-old Rachel Otten for Motor Vehicle Theft. They believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.