Volunteers help cleanup efforts Saturday in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Earlier in the week, Clinton County Emergency Management announced it will be matching volunteers with homeowners who need assistance with debris cleanup on Saturday, following the derecho that caused widespread damage in Clinton County on Aug. 10.

Many people in the community have spent nearly two weeks working to cleanup debris after the storm caused significant damage to parts of the city.

Ed Goddard, a Vietnam War veteran says he was left in the dark for days after the powerful storm.

“Our electric line was laying on the ground. We didn’t have any power for eight days and we didn’t have any water because we have a well here, so we had to use water bottles to take showers. It was terrible,” said Goddard.

Fourteen trees fell around Goddard’s house, leaving a gaping home in the ceiling and destroying his deck.

“I’m 73 and my wife is 66 and we don’t know what we would have done,” Goddard explained. “If you would have seen the damage to our property before they came you would have thought that would have never been cleaned up. It looked like a hurricane hit it,” he said.

Eight volunteers showed up to Goddard’s home Saturday as part of the volunteer cleanup effort.

“When those eight people showed up this morning I was the happiest person,” Goddard shared with TV6.

Dan Srp, a volunteer with the cleanup efforts said, “You didn’t have to look very far to see a lot of people that had a lot of need and a lot of damage and you certainly know a lot of people, whether it’s due to physical limitations or age, maybe don’t have the equipment. They aren’t able to take care of the needs themselves and I have the tools and the means so I have been helping ever since the storm.”

Srp has been helping the community clean since the storm, only taking one day to rest.

“You know, people get hit with these situations and it can be very overwhelming and it can be emotional and having a little bit of help and a little bit of support, a little bit of backup can go a long ways to helping them overcome those challenges,” said Srp.

Srp said, “When you see that you maybe escaped without that type of a problem and then you look and you see your neighbor in need, people reach out and they help each other and I think it’s absolutely the culture of the community and the culture of the Midwest.”

Volunteers were asked to observe COVID-19 precautions by taking measures such as wearing a mask when in shared vehicles, washing hands frequently and use hand sanitizer when possible. They were also asked to observe a social distance of six feet from people who are from a different household.

Homeowners requested the volunteer debris cleanup assistance by calling a hotline setup.

Volunteers had to meet the following requirements in order to partake in the efforts Saturday:

Volunteers must arrive in their own pre-arranged teams of no less than two people

Volunteers must sign a waiver (to help the process move along the waiver can be filled out in advance, it is available here ).

Volunteers must provide their own transportation to work sites Volunteers must provide their own food and water for the day

Volunteers must provide basic tools of their choosing such as leaf blowers, rakes, trimmers, carts, etc.

Volunteers must provide appropriate protective equipment such as gloves, safety glasses, close toed shoes, etc.

Volunteers operating chainsaws must have their own protective equipment including a helmet, ear protection, eye protection, gloves, cut proof chaps and protective shoes.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.