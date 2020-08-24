A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect 8/24/20 now until 7 PM for the entire TV6 viewing area***

Advertisement

By Theresa Bryant
Aug. 24, 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ***A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from now until 7 PM for the entire TV6 viewing area***

Unseasonably warm temperatures combined with increasing humidity levels should produce heat index readings from to 100°+ across the TV6 viewing area this afternoon and evening. This combination of heat and humidity could cause heat stroke/stress or other related illnesses. Stay hydrated during the day drinking lots of water, wear light weight, loose fitting clothing, seek out shade or air conditioning whenever possible, and postpone any strenuous activity you have planned. Also remember to check on the elderly and young children, who could become vulnerable in this type of heat, and make sure your pets have a place of safety indoors and plenty of fresh water to drink.

A HEAT ADVISORY will also remain in effect from until 7 PM for much of the TV6 viewing area.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

