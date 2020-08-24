Advertisement

A Hot Start To The Week

Dry Over The Next Few Days
By Theresa Bryant
Aug. 24, 2020
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - More summer sizzle expected across the region, with sunny, hot and sultry days, and clear, warm and muggy nights for the rest of the week. Look for highs reaching the lower to middle 90′s, with low in the 70′s. With humidity levels on the rise, we could see the heat index climbing to the triple digits in some spots. At this point, we are right on the edge of the criteria for a possible First Alert Day (or Days).  We’ll review any changes each morning. Temperatures head back into the 80′s by Friday, with our next best chance for thunderstorms.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 95°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Clear and not as cool. Low: 72°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:  Sunny, hot and a bit more humid. High: 95°.

