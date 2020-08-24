Advertisement

Bettendorf company makes signs to provide safer schools

The business has made signs for over 30 QCA schools
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The past few months have thrown an unexpected curveball at Moments HQ in Bettendorf. The business normally focused on tuxedo rentals, graduation gear, and other seasonal services saw a decrease in demand due to the pandemic.

But with a new school year comes new opportunities.

“They (schools) realize ‘now we need to have some sort of branding and decals to guide our students through the hallways’ because it is going to look differently,” said Moments HQ Owner Dustin James.

The business has been printing decals and signs for nearly a dozen districts across the QCA to help reroute foot traffic in schools and give students reminders such as washing hands and keeping distance from one another.

“Students have done things a certain way for a long time, you’re going this way and that way, we started doing these COVID decals with arrows and wash your hands and quite honestly business it’s been pretty hectic and it’s kind of racing against the clock to get everybody their products in time,” said James.

It’s also been hectic for Moments HQ Designer and Dustin’s wife Julie whose been in charge of of creating the decals.

“The goal if I do it right is to create something that I can recreate quickly afterwards so I try to spend more time in the beginning to make it in a way that I can turn it quickly when people are ready,” said Julie James, “We just try to do our part to help so it’s been great to already have those relationships and be able to provide what they need right now.”

