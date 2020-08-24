Advertisement

City of Galesburg to pick up trash earlier due to “excessive heat” this week

Residents in Galesburg will have their trash and recycling picked up earlier this week due to excessive heat. This is according to city officials. (MGN Image)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Residents in Galesburg will have their trash and recycling picked up earlier this week due to excessive heat. This is according to city officials.

In a Facebook post on Monday, officials said Waste Management will begin yard waste, recycling and household refuse residential routes earlier due to the “excessive heat this week.”

The collection will begin at 5 a.m., an hour earlier than normal, on Tuesday, Aug. 25. This will last until Friday, Aug. 28.

The TV6 First Alert Weather team is reporting this week we’ll have one of the hottest stretches this summer with highs in the 90′s starting Monday and going through at least Thursday. You can find the latest weather through the QC Weather App or at this link.

Android users can download the QC Weather App at this link.

Apple users can download the QC Weather App at this link.

