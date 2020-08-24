Davenport detectives following up on homicide investigation with RICO deputies

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Davenport detectives are working with the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office following up on a Davenport homicide investigation, police say.

According to Davenport police, the homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning at the 6500 block of N. Harrison Street.

Police say this is an ongoing, active investigation and they cannot provide any further details at this time.

Davenport police told TV6 this not connected to the case of Breasia Terrell.

