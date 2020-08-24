Davenport man sentenced to prison for assaulting co-worker with hammer

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday to up to 10 years in prison for hitting a co-worker repeatedly in the face with a hammer in April.

Scott County Court records show Larry A. Crane, 34, on Wednesday filed a written guilty plea to willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed additional charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent.

He also filed a waiver to appear at sentencing in person and consented to a written sentencing, according to court records.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. April 15 at Greystone Manufacturing, 2601 Shoreline Drive, Bettendorf.

According to an arrest affidavit, Crane walked up to a co-worker and hit him repeatedly in the face with a dead blow hammer.

After falling to the ground, Crane continued hitting him with the hammer, then left the business and went home, according to the affidavit.

The man was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, with serious injuries. He was later transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City.

Officers found Crane at his home. He claimed he hit the man with closed fists in self-defense and that the man attempted to cut him with a knife, according to the affidavit.

He denied using a weapon, according to the affidavit.

The hammer was not located. Police said in the affidavit that Crane has previously served prison time for assault.

