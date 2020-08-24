Advertisement

Davenport police identify three killed in two-vehicle crash Thursday

Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department on Monday identified three people who were killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday.

Police identified them as Dylan Marquardt, 21, of Blue Grass, Kendall Schmook, 26, of Rock Island, and Richard Connor, 22, of Mason City.

Davenport police, fire, and EMS responded at 12:05 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Kimberly Road and Wisconsin Avenue for a serious crash.

Police said a passenger car driven by Marquardt was northbound on Wisconsin Avenue and failed to stop at the stop sign and struck an SUV that was driving east on Kimberly Road broadside.

Both vehicles slid into the ditch and became engulfed in fire. One occupant was ejected from the SUV during the crash, according to police.

Both occupants of the SUV, Schmook, and Connor, and Marquardt were pronounced dead by fire and EMS. No one else was in either vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the department’s police traffic safety unit.

