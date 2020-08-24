Advertisement

Ex-California congressman’s wife sentenced for corruption

Margaret Hunter, right, the wife of former California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter, leaves a federal building on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in San Diego. She was sentenced Monday in federal court to eight months of home confinement in the corruption case that ended her husband's career.
Margaret Hunter, right, the wife of former California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter, leaves a federal building on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in San Diego. She was sentenced Monday in federal court to eight months of home confinement in the corruption case that ended her husband's career.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The wife of former California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter was sentenced Monday in federal court to eight months of home confinement in the corruption case that ended her husband’s career.

The government noted Margaret Hunter's cooperation with the prosecution in arguing against putting her behind bars and allowing her to serve the sentence at home. Her confinement was ordered to begin immediately.

"I'm deeply sorry," Hunter told the judge, her voice breaking up as she cried before being sentenced.

Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty in June 2019 to a single corruption count involving the couple's use of more than $200,000 in campaign funds for trips, dinners, clothes and other personal expenses. She also agreed to testify against her husband.

Margaret Hunter had served as campaign chair for her husband, who represented a San Diego County district.

Duncan Hunter was sentenced earlier this year to 11 months in prison after pleading guilty.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl in Texas

Updated: 5 minutes ago
She last seen at her family’s apartment complex playground in southwest Houston on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., according to the alert.

Coronavirus

Scientists say Hong Kong man got coronavirus a second time

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

National Politics

LIVE: DeJoy says Trump attacks on mail-in ballots ‘not helpful’

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy refused requests by Democrats on Monday to restore mail-sorting machines or mailboxes removed from service as part of sweeping operational changes at the Postal Service, despite complaints that the changes are causing lasting damage and widespread delays.

National

Best bro, best friend, best man: Minnesota brothers’ sweet moment goes viral

Updated: 30 minutes ago
In a special video that's gone viral, Will Claussen asked his brother, Henry, to be his best man.

National Politics

Postmaster general: I won't put machines back

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
USPS Postmaster Louis DeJoy responds to Rep. Stephen Lynch about whether he will put the high-speed sorting machines back.

Latest News

National

Best bro, best friend, best man: Mankato brothers’ sweet moment goes viral

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
Will says there was never a doubt in his mind that Henry would be his best man.

News

Illinois officials announce 1,600+ new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Health officials in Illinois announced 1,612 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. This brings the state total to 221,790 cases. Officials also announced eight additional deaths, bringing the state total to 7,888 deaths.

News

***A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect 8/24/20 now until 7 PM for the entire TV6 viewing area***

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
***A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from now until 7 PM for the entire TV6 viewing area***

National

Tropical Storm Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Marco began falling apart Monday, easing one threat to the Gulf Coast but setting the stage for the arrival of Laura as a potentially supercharged Category 3 hurricane with winds topping 110 mph.

Local

Davenport police identify three killed in two-vehicle crash Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The crash remains under investigation by the department’s police traffic safety unit.

National Politics

NY AG probes if Trump pumped up value of estate and assets, wants Eric Trump to testify

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s Democratic attorney general asked a court Monday to enforce subpoenas into an investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his businesses inflated assets on financial statements.