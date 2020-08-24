Former Davenport School Board member selected to fill board vacancy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport School Board member has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the board left by Clyde Mayfield, who died earlier this month.

The school district said in a media release Monday that Jamie Snyder was appointed to the board on Thursday after 11 potential candidates were interviewed.

He will be sworn in at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Snyder is a Davenport Community School District alum and was a member of the board from 2013 to 2017, and “has a wealth of experience, a strong understanding of school finance, and an appreciation for the roles and responsibilities of a board member,” according to the release.

“My philosophy is to consider every decision from the best interest of our students,” Snyder said in the release.

