Advertisement

Former Davenport School Board member selected to fill board vacancy

KWQC
KWQC(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport School Board member has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the board left by Clyde Mayfield, who died earlier this month.

The school district said in a media release Monday that Jamie Snyder was appointed to the board on Thursday after 11 potential candidates were interviewed.

He will be sworn in at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Snyder is a Davenport Community School District alum and was a member of the board from 2013 to 2017, and “has a wealth of experience, a strong understanding of school finance, and an appreciation for the roles and responsibilities of a board member,” according to the release.

“My philosophy is to consider every decision from the best interest of our students,” Snyder said in the release.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 472 new coronavirus cases, six deaths over 24-hour period

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
That brings the total number of cases to 56,585 and 1,040 deaths.

News

Delays expected for pavement patching in Eldridge

Updated: 56 minutes ago
City officials in Eldridge are alerting drivers of upcoming road work that will impact traffic. Starting on Tuesday, Aug. 25, Blackhawk Trail will be down to one-lane for pavement patching.

News

City of Galesburg to pick up trash earlier due to “excessive heat” this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
Residents in Galesburg will have their trash and recycling picked up earlier this week due to excessive heat. This is according to city officials.

Crime

Davenport man sentenced to prison for assaulting co-worker with hammer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Larry A. Crane, 34, on Wednesday filed a written guilty plea to willful injury causing serious injury in Scott County District Court.

Latest News

KWQC

Hazy Conditions This Morning Due To Smoke From Western Wildfires

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Smoke from western wildfires bringing us haze in the QCA.

News

Return to Learn: Bettendorf Community School District Part 2

Updated: 5 hours ago
Curt Pratt, director of operations for the Bettendorf Community School District, on Monday talked about sanitation procedures in school and buses.

News

Return to Learn: Bettendorf Community School District Part 1

Updated: 5 hours ago
Bettendorf Community School District Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse talks about the district's "Return to Learn" plan Monday on the first day of school.

KWQC

Hot! Highs In The Mid 90s This Week.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Hot this week.

News

Iowa Department of Public Health confirms first child death from COVID-19 in June

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed the first death of a child due to complications from COVID-19 in June. According to the public health department, the child was under the age of five and had significant underlying health conditions.

News

Iowa officials announce 617 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 617 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.