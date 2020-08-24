Hazy Conditions This Morning Due To Smoke From Western Wildfires

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wildfires continue to burn off to our west and we are seeing light density of smoke moving into our area. This will make it seem hazy at times, but is no cause for concern for most of us. Our air quality is still acceptable, but people who are sensitive to air pollution could have some trouble. With our fairly stagnant weather pattern, we will likely have a little haze in our skies through Thursday evening.

