Hazy Conditions This Morning Due To Smoke From Western Wildfires

Air Quality is acceptable, but ultra sensitive people to air pollution could be at risk.
Smoke from western wildfires as seen on our skyview this morning.
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wildfires continue to burn off to our west and we are seeing light density of smoke moving into our area. This will make it seem hazy at times, but is no cause for concern for most of us. Our air quality is still acceptable, but people who are sensitive to air pollution could have some trouble. With our fairly stagnant weather pattern, we will likely have a little haze in our skies through Thursday evening.

