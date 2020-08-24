Advertisement

Hot Week Ahead

Dry For Most of It
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - One of the hottest stretches of the summer is upon us, with highs well into the 90s from today at least through Thursday. The storm track will remain well to the north, thus we will be dry until a cold front passes on Friday afternoon. So each afternoon this week will feature highs ranging from 90º to 97º and feel close to 100º each afternoon. This is right on the edge of First Alert Day criteria and will be looked at each morning to determine how hot it will feel. A cooler air mass will return this weekend with highs mainly in the low 80s.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 95°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Warm. Low: 71°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 95°.

Heat and humidity will be the main concerns over the next several days as temperatures rise into the lower to middle 90’s. For the most part, conditions look to remain rain-free through the week, but heat index readings could top the century mark in some locations.

AM showers and storms, then warm & muggy this afternoon. High near the 90 degree mark.

Rain chances Sunday, heat is on the way.