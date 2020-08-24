Hot Week Ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - One of the hottest stretches of the summer is upon us, with highs well into the 90s from today at least through Thursday. The storm track will remain well to the north, thus we will be dry until a cold front passes on Friday afternoon. So each afternoon this week will feature highs ranging from 90º to 97º and feel close to 100º each afternoon. This is right on the edge of First Alert Day criteria and will be looked at each morning to determine how hot it will feel. A cooler air mass will return this weekend with highs mainly in the low 80s.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 95°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Warm. Low: 71°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 95°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.