Illinois officials announce 1,600+ new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Illinois announced 1,612 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. This brings the state total to 221,790 cases. Officials also announced eight additional deaths, bringing the state total to 7,888 deaths.

New cases were announced in:

Cook County : 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

DuPage County : 1 male 70s

Iroquois County : 1 female 80s

Kane County : 1 male 50s

Monroe County : 1 female 70s

Winnebago County : 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting a total of 221,790 cases, including 7,888 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 36,155 specimens for a total of 3,740,191.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 17 – August 23 is 4.2%. As of last night, 1,529 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

