Iowa officials report 472 new coronavirus cases, six deaths over 24-hour period

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 472 new coronavirus cases and six deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 56,585 and 1,040 deaths. The website reports the data in real-time.

The website now shows a positivity rate of 9.5 percent since the state started tracking the data.

According to the website, 597,558 people have been tested and 43,650 have recovered. The website also shows that 275 people are hospitalized, 86 are in the intensive care unit, and 37 were admitted over the last 24 hours.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

Scott: 2,008 confirmed cases; 19 deaths; 1,521 recovered; 6.5% positivity rate (14-day average).

Muscatine: 926 confirmed cases; 48 deaths; 748 recovered. 8.1% positivity rate (14-day average).

Clinton: 668 confirmed cases; six deaths; 252 recovered; 16% positivity rate (14-day average).

Des Moines: 425 confirmed cases; three deaths; 128 recovered; 14.4% positivity rate (14-day average).

Lee: 258 confirmed cases; five deaths; 80 recovered; 12.7% positivity rate (14-day average).

Henry: 202 confirmed cases; four deaths; 104 recovered; 15.5% positivity rate (14-day average).

Jackson: 180 confirmed cases; one death; 125 recovered; 6.5% positivity rate (14-day average).

Cedar: 146 confirmed cases; one death; 109 recovered; 1.2% positivity rate (14-day average)

Louisa: 382 confirmed cases; 14 deaths; 359 recovered; 1.9% positivity rate (14-day average).

