Rock Island County health officials report 33 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County Health Department.(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 33 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including one additional death.

According to the health department, the additional death from COVID-19 is of a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized. 

The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 53.

“We are saddened to report another death today, said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “The average age of cases today is 43. Younger people might be able to fight off this virus, but they can spread it to people who might not be as strong. Please help the most vulnerable in our community by wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet between you and others, and washing your hands.”

The health department has reported a total of 2,061 COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County.

Health officials say 16 patients are currently being hospitalized.

The new cases are:

  • 1 woman in her 80s
  • 1 woman in her 70s
  • 2 women in their 60s
  • 1 woman in her 50s
  • 2 women in their 40s
  • 2 women in their 30s
  • 5 women in their 20s
  • 2 girls in their teens
  • 1 man in his 80s
  • 3 men in their 60s
  • 2 men in their 50s
  • 6 men in their 40s
  • 2 men in his 30s
  • 3 men in their 20s

No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

