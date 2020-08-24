Rock Island County WIC program switching to EBT cards August 31

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County WIC (Women Infants and Children) program will transition from paper checks to electronic benefit transfer, or EBT, cards on Monday, August 31.

The transition is to help make the program easier for clients and vendors.

All Rock Island County WIC clinics will be closed from Wednesday, August 26 to Friday, August 28, as staff members prepare for the transition.

The clinic will reopen at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 31 for a limited number of clients.

Each household will be issued one Illinois WIC EBT card, also called I-WIC, with all of the family’s food benefits.

This will eliminate keeping track of multiple checks for different family members.

The Rock Island Health Department says WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children. It helps families learn about healthy nutrition and supports breastfeeding mothers. The program also supplies extra food for women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or postpartum; infants; and children up to age 5.

