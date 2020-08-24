Advertisement

Rock Island County WIC program switching to EBT cards August 31

Rock Island County Health Dept.
Rock Island County Health Dept.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County WIC (Women Infants and Children) program will transition from paper checks to electronic benefit transfer, or EBT, cards on Monday, August 31.

The transition is to help make the program easier for clients and vendors.

All Rock Island County WIC clinics will be closed from Wednesday, August 26 to Friday, August 28, as staff members prepare for the transition.

The clinic will reopen at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 31 for a limited number of clients.

Each household will be issued one Illinois WIC EBT card, also called I-WIC, with all of the family’s food benefits. 

This will eliminate keeping track of multiple checks for different family members.

The Rock Island Health Department says WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children. It helps families learn about healthy nutrition and supports breastfeeding mothers. The program also supplies extra food for women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or postpartum; infants; and children up to age 5.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

US stocks join global rally amid COVID treatment hopes

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The stock market rallied Monday on hope for a vaccine for COVID-19 as well as approval for convalescent plasma treatment.

News

Geneseo School District moves to remote learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
Students in the Geneseo School District will be learning remotely after there were two confirmed cases of coronavirus last week. It’s a change that will have everyone learning from home for the rest of the first quarter.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 33 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials say 16 patients are currently being hospitalized.

Latest News

News

Illinois officials announce 1,600+ new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Health officials in Illinois announced 1,612 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. This brings the state total to 221,790 cases. Officials also announced eight additional deaths, bringing the state total to 7,888 deaths.

News

***A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect 8/24/20 now until 7 PM for the entire TV6 viewing area***

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
***A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from now until 7 PM for the entire TV6 viewing area***

Local

Davenport police identify three killed in two-vehicle crash Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The crash remains under investigation by the department’s police traffic safety unit.

Education

Former Davenport School Board member selected to fill board vacancy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Snyder will be sworn in at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 472 new coronavirus cases, six deaths over 24-hour period

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
That brings the total number of cases to 56,585 and 1,040 deaths.

News

Delays expected for pavement patching in Eldridge

Updated: 4 hours ago
City officials in Eldridge are alerting drivers of upcoming road work that will impact traffic. Starting on Tuesday, Aug. 25, Blackhawk Trail will be down to one-lane for pavement patching.