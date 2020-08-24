Advertisement

Sizzling Heat and Humidity Will Continue

Temperatures Soaring Into The 90's/Heat Index Near 100
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Brilliant sunshine, along with above normal temperatures and oppressive humidity helped to push heat index readings into the triple digits in some locations this afternoon. Conditions will remain on the sultry side through this evening as temperatures settle into the upper 60′s to low 70′s. Look for more summer sizzle expected across the region, with sunny, hot and sultry days, and clear, warm and muggy nights for the rest of the week. We’ll see highs reaching the lower to middle 90′s, with low in the 70′s. With humidity levels on the rise, we could see the heat index climbing back into the triple digits in some spots. This could mean more First Alert Days ahead.  We’ll review any changes on a day by day basis. Temperatures head back into the 80′s this weekend, with our next best chance for rain on Friday and again on Sunday and Monday.

TONIGHT:  Clear, warm and sultry. Low: 72°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:  Sunny, hot and humid. High: 95°. Heat index: near 100°.

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly sunny, with heat and humidity continuing. High: 94°. Heat index: near 100°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

A Hot Start To The Week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Hot Week Ahead

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Hot Week Ahead

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Drying to Start the Week

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

Warmer week in the QC

Updated: 23 hours ago
Warmer week in the QC.

Forecast

Drying to Start the Week

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures This Afternoon

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

More heat and Humidity Ahead

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT
Heat and humidity will be the main concerns over the next several days as temperatures rise into the lower to middle 90’s. For the most part, conditions look to remain rain-free through the week, but heat index readings could top the century mark in some locations.

Forecast

Some Stormy Weather This Morning

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:23 AM CDT
AM showers and storms, then warm & muggy this afternoon. High near the 90 degree mark.