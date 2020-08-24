Sizzling Heat and Humidity Will Continue

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Brilliant sunshine, along with above normal temperatures and oppressive humidity helped to push heat index readings into the triple digits in some locations this afternoon. Conditions will remain on the sultry side through this evening as temperatures settle into the upper 60′s to low 70′s. Look for more summer sizzle expected across the region, with sunny, hot and sultry days, and clear, warm and muggy nights for the rest of the week. We’ll see highs reaching the lower to middle 90′s, with low in the 70′s. With humidity levels on the rise, we could see the heat index climbing back into the triple digits in some spots. This could mean more First Alert Days ahead. We’ll review any changes on a day by day basis. Temperatures head back into the 80′s this weekend, with our next best chance for rain on Friday and again on Sunday and Monday.

TONIGHT: Clear, warm and sultry. Low: 72°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 95°. Heat index: near 100°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with heat and humidity continuing. High: 94°. Heat index: near 100°.

