Asteroid to brush close to the Earth on the day before Election Day
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - As if 2020 wasn’t wild enough, NASA is now monitoring an asteroid that will come close to earth the day before the U.S. election.
The agency says the asteroid is named 2018VP1. It was first identified from Palomar Observatory in San Diego County in November 2018.
Its diameter is about 6.5 feet, according to NASA's data.
The object will come close to the atmosphere, but the probability of it impacting Earth is very small at just 0.41%.
