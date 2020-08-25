Advertisement

Davenport police investigating report of 11-year-old runaway

The Davenport Police Department released this photo of 11-year-old Hailey Williams.
The Davenport Police Department released this photo of 11-year-old Hailey Williams.(Davenport Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a report of an 11-year-old runaway.

In a news release shared by the Davenport Police Department, police say at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday they responded to the 3800 block of Bridge Avenue in Davenport to investigate the report of an 11-year-old runaway named Hailey Williams.

Police say Williams is described as a 4′ 8″ Caucasian female, has brown hair in a ponytail and has brown eyes. 

According to police, Williams was last seen in the area of 3800 Bridge Ave wearing a black shirt with ‘LOL’ on the front, white leggings with pink and purple flowers, a Pokémon backpack, and a red face mask with gold and green flowers on it.

Police say if you have any information about her whereabouts to please call 9-1-1.

