Firefighters respond to structure fire near 67th Avenue West in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Fire Department and Fruitland Fire Department are on the scene of a structure fire.

The 911 call came in at approximately 2:23 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Muscatine Fire Department is asking the public to avoid the area of 5506 67th Avenue West between Cheryl Street and McIntire Road due to a structure fire.

