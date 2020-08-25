Firefighters respond to structure fire near 67th Avenue West in Muscatine
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Fire Department and Fruitland Fire Department are on the scene of a structure fire.
The 911 call came in at approximately 2:23 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Muscatine Fire Department is asking the public to avoid the area of 5506 67th Avenue West between Cheryl Street and McIntire Road due to a structure fire.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.