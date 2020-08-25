Advertisement

Firefighters respond to structure fire near 67th Avenue West in Muscatine

Firefighters responded to structure fire in Muscatine on Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to structure fire in Muscatine on Tuesday afternoon.
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Fire Department and Fruitland Fire Department are on the scene of a structure fire.

The 911 call came in at approximately 2:23 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Muscatine Fire Department is asking the public to avoid the area of 5506 67th Avenue West between Cheryl Street and McIntire Road due to a structure fire. 

