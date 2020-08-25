First Alert Day For Heat Humidity From 1PM-7PM

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day is in effect from 1PM-7PM for hot and humid conditions. Just like yesterday we will see temps warming into the mid 90s with modest humidity making it feel as hot as 105º at times. This means you will want to limit afternoon and evening activities and of course keep your pets inside and check on the elderly. Very hot temperatures will persist through Thursday, thus more First Alert Days may be needed until the heat breaks at the end of the work week. Stay tuned to TV6 for updates.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 95°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Warm. Low: 72°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 94°.

A HEAT ADVISORY will also remain in effect from until 7 PM for much of the TV6 viewing area.

