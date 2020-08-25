Advertisement

First Alert Day For Heat Humidity From 1PM-7PM

Temperatures Soaring Into Mid The 90's/Heat Index Near 105
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day is in effect from 1PM-7PM for hot and humid conditions. Just like yesterday we will see temps warming into the mid 90s with modest humidity making it feel as hot as 105º at times. This means you will want to limit afternoon and evening activities and of course keep your pets inside and check on the elderly. Very hot temperatures will persist through Thursday, thus more First Alert Days may be needed until the heat breaks at the end of the work week. Stay tuned to TV6 for updates.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 95°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Warm. Low: 72°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 94°.

A HEAT ADVISORY will also remain in effect from until 7 PM for much of the TV6 viewing area.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Highs in the mid 90s through Friday
Highs in the mid 90s through Friday(kwqc)

