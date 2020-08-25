Advertisement

Hy-Vee offers free COVID-19 testing

The grocery store chain is offering free, COVID-19 drive-thru testing at 11 of its pharmacy locations
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, (KWQC) -

Wondering if you have been infected with the coronavirus? There is another testing option being offered through Hy-Vee pharmacies.

The grocery store chain just announced it is offering free, COVID-19 drive-thru testing at 11 of its pharmacy locations in its eight-state region. You don’t need to have symptoms, but do need to register to receive a voucher number and appointment time.

To register, visit www.doineedacovid19test.com and answer the questions. You will be directed to a test site pharmacy where you will receive a test kit and information on how to self-administer the test. You can then drop it off in a collection bin at the site. Hy-Vee says the entire process takes about five minutes.

The samples will be sent to a lab with results sent via email in three to five days.

The COVID-19 tests are being coordinated by eTrueNorth and are offered at the following Hy-Vee pharmacy locations:

· Chariton Hy-Vee, 2001 Court Ave., Chariton, IA 50049

· Cherokee Hy-Vee, 1300 N. 2nd St., Cherokee, IA 51012

· Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport, IA 52807

· Iowa City Hy-Vee Drugstore, 310 N. 1st Ave., Iowa City, IA 52245

· West Des Moines Hy-Vee HealthMarket, 375 S. Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266

· West Circle Hy-Vee, 4221 W. Circle Drive, Rochester, MN 55901

· Maple Grove Hy-Vee, 18755 70th Way N., Maple Grove, MN 55311

· Barry Road Hy-Vee, 8301 N. St. Clair Ave., Kansas City, MO 64151

· Kiwanis Avenue Hy-Vee, 2700 W. 10th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

· Omaha Hy-Vee Drugstore, 8404 N. 30th St., Omaha, NE 68112

· O Street Hy-Vee, 5010 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510

Each location is offering testing windows from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. or 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays,

*Saturday testing hours vary by location. Contact the pharmacy for details.

