Illinois officials report 1,680 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,680 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 29 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths include:

Cook County : 1 male 50s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

DuPage County : 1 female 80s

Jersey County : 1 female 90s - Lake County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

LaSalle County : 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+

Madison County : 1 female 80s

Massac County : 1 male 70s

Peoria County : 1 male 80s

Rock Island County : 1 male 40s

Saline County : 1 female 70s

Shelby County : 1 female 70s

Vermilion County : 1 male 80s

Williamson County : 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s

As of Tuesday, IDPH is reporting a total of 223,470 cases and 7,917 deaths in 102 counties.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 40,859 specimens for a total of 3,781,050.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Aug. 18 – Aug. 24 is 4.1%.

As of Monday night, 1,549 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with the coronavirus. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 135 patients with coronavirus were on ventilators.

