Illinois officials update COVID-19 safety guidelines for restaurants, bars

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - The State of Illinois announced Tuesday revised guidelines for restaurants and bars across the state to operate safely amid COVID-19.

According to a news release from Illinois officials, the latest guidelines will require people to wear a mask during any interaction with wait staff, food service workers and other employees at bars and restaurants.

State officials say this change is based on a recent increase in cases.

According to the news release, face coverings must be worn over the nose and mouth when customers are approached and served by staff. This also includes but is not limited to when employees take people’s orders, deliver food and beverages, and service tables.

State officials say this guidance will also apply to other facilities with food services areas that are currently subject to the Restore Illinois guidance, such as indoor recreational facilities, museums and entertainment venues.

The new guidance will go into effect on Wednesday, August 26th. Face covering will be required to be worn in both indoor and outdoor dining settings in all eleven regions of the state.

The full guidelines can be found on the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website.

