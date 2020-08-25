Advertisement

Illinois officials update COVID-19 safety guidelines for restaurants, bars

Face mask
Face mask (WRDW)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - The State of Illinois announced Tuesday revised guidelines for restaurants and bars across the state to operate safely amid COVID-19.

According to a news release from Illinois officials, the latest guidelines will require people to wear a mask during any interaction with wait staff, food service workers and other employees at bars and restaurants.

State officials say this change is based on a recent increase in cases.

According to the news release, face coverings must be worn over the nose and mouth when customers are approached and served by staff. This also includes but is not limited to when employees take people’s orders, deliver food and beverages, and service tables.

State officials say this guidance will also apply to other facilities with food services areas that are currently subject to the Restore Illinois guidance, such as indoor recreational facilities, museums and entertainment venues.

The new guidance will go into effect on Wednesday, August 26th. Face covering will be required to be worn in both indoor and outdoor dining settings in all eleven regions of the state.

The full guidelines can be found on the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

18 defendants charged in long-term investigation of Davenport gang

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Eighteen defendants have been charged in a long-term investigation of the Lowriders street gang.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 30 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The health department is now reporting a total of 2,091 cases in the county.

Back To School

Riverdale School District pushes back start date to September 8

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The superintendent says COVID-19 is one of many factors in the decision.

News

Hy-Vee offers free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The free test kits will be handed out with instructions. It's said to take about 5 minutes.

Latest News

News

Firefighters respond to structure fire near 67th Avenue West in Muscatine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Muscatine Fire Department is asking the public to avoid the area.

News

Train crashes into semi-truck in LeClaire Tuesday afternoon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The accident happened at Territorial Road and Cody Road.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 1,680 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
IDPH is reporting a total of 223,470 cases and 7,917 deaths in 102 counties.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 491 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
That brings the total number of cases to 57,076 and 1,048 deaths.

Education

Sister Joan Lescinski to retire as president of St. Ambrose University in August 2021

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A national search for the 14th president in the university’s 138-year history will begin within the week

News

Return to Learn: North Scott Community School District Part 2

Updated: 11 hours ago
North Scott Community School District Superintendent Joe Stutting on Tuesday about the measures put in place in the classroom to protect students when social distancing isn't possible.