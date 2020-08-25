Advertisement

Iowa athletic department plans to take out $75 million loan; no further sports expected to be cut

By Joey Donia
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa athletic department expects $100 million of lost revenue without football being played this fall. As a result, four sports have been cut. Athletic Director Gary Barta says the athletic department plans to take out a $75 million loan to maintain Iowa’s twenty four athletic programs throughout the 2020-2021 academic year. Following the conclusion of the current academic year, Iowa will cut four sports programs: Men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s gymnastics, and men’s tennis.

