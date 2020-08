Iowa officials report 491 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public health reported 491 new confirmed coronavirus cases and eight deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 57,076 and 1,048 deaths. Officials also reported that 601,424 have been tested and 44,319 have recorded.

The state website reports the data in real-time.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, officials reported a 9.5% positivity rate since they started tracking the data. The 14-day average is 8%, according to the website.

The website also shows that 295 people are hospitalized, 82 are in the intensive care unit, and 37 have been admitted within the last 24 hours as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

Scott: 2,025 confirmed cases (up 17 since 10:30 a.m. Monday); 19 deaths; 1,537 recovered; 6.6% positivity rate (14-day average).

Muscatine: 930 confirmed cases (up four since 10:30 a.m. Monday); 48 deaths; 749 recovered. 8.1% positivity rate (14-day average).

Clinton: 686 confirmed cases (up 18 since 10:30 a.m. Monday); seven deaths; 269 recovered; 15.6% positivity rate (14-day average).

Des Moines: 432 confirmed cases (up seven since 10:30 a.m. Monday); three deaths; 130 recovered; 14.4% positivity rate (14-day average).

Lee: 277 confirmed cases (up 19 since 10:30 a.m. Monday); five deaths; 82 recovered; 12.9% positivity rate (14-day average).

Henry: 205 confirmed cases (up three since 10:30 a.m. Monday); four deaths; 104 recovered; 13.6% positivity rate (14-day average).

Jackson: 180 confirmed cases; one death; 125 recovered; 6% positivity rate (14-day average).

Cedar: 146 confirmed cases; one death; 110 recovered; 3.9% positivity rate (14-day average)

Louisa: 383 confirmed cases (up one case since 10:30 a.m. Monday); 14 deaths; 360 recovered; 1.9% positivity rate (14-day average).

