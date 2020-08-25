Riverdale School District pushes back start date to September 8

PORT BYRON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Riverdale School District superintendent told TV6 on Tuesday the school year will now start on Tuesday, September 8.

According to Superintendent Joshua Temple, COVID-19 is one of many factors in the decision to push back the start date.

TV6 plans on speaking to the school district more about the decision and its plan going forward on Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.