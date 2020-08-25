Advertisement

Riverdale School District pushes back start date to September 8

By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PORT BYRON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Riverdale School District superintendent told TV6 on Tuesday the school year will now start on Tuesday, September 8.

According to Superintendent Joshua Temple, COVID-19 is one of many factors in the decision to push back the start date.

TV6 plans on speaking to the school district more about the decision and its plan going forward on Friday morning.

