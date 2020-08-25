Advertisement

Rock Island County health officials report 30 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

(KCRG)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 30 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including three additional deaths.

According to the health department, the deaths from COVID-19 are of a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s, both of whom were in long-term care facilities; and a man in his 80s, who had been hospitalized. 

The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 56.

“We regretfully announce that another three Rock Island County residents have died from COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to their loved ones,” said Nita Ludwig, Administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, in a news release.

The health department is now reporting a total of 2,091 cases in Rock Island County.

Health officials say 13 patients are being hospitalized.

The new cases are:

  • 1 woman in her 90s
  • 1 woman in her 60s
  • 4 women in their 50s
  • 2 women in their 40s
  • 2 women in their 30s
  • 3 women in their 20s
  • 2 girls in their teens
  • 1 girl younger than 10
  • 2 men in their 60s
  • 1 man in his 50s
  • 4 men in their 30s
  • 3 men in their 20s
  • 1 boy in his teens
  • 3 boys younger than 13

No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

